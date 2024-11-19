Power Generation Capacity In Occupied Kashmir Drops By 80%
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM
In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state. the power generation capacity has dropped by 80 per cent, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control
MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state. the power generation capacity has dropped by 80 per cent, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.
"The internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir in Indian forced and unlawful occupation since last 77 years, currently generating only 200-260 MW of power out of over 1200 MWs capacity", the report revealed.
The muslim-majority occupied Kashmir valley's urban areas face power curtailment of over 6 hours besides the daily power outage of 8 hours in rural areas in the troubled state, where the local people have launched the struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches, the report added.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President for uplift of quality higher education in region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic p ..5 minutes ago
-
Higher education in the region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic development: AJK President59 minutes ago
-
Empowering students with cutting-edge technology skills4 hours ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams hardliner BJP for neglecting Jammu's uplift deliberately23 hours ago
-
AJK DC emphasizes prior permission from local authorities for holding public meetings1 day ago
-
Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge of disintegration soon: AJK President4 days ago
-
Modi's communal policies to cause India's disintegration soon: AJK President4 days ago
-
Kashmiri Physician Dr.Usman Ghani emerges as sole participant of World Gastro Conference WGO, 2024 i ..4 days ago
-
Govt determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: AJK PM5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry lays foundation of two projects ..5 days ago
-
Govt. determined to solve masses' problems at their doorsteps: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Cha ..5 days ago
-
Smog, emission of greenhouse gases emerging as disastrous for all: WASUP Experts:6 days ago