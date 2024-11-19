Open Menu

Power Generation Capacity In Occupied Kashmir Drops By 80%

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:36 PM

Power Generation Capacity in Occupied Kashmir Drops by 80%

In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state. the power generation capacity has dropped by 80 per cent, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state. the power generation capacity has dropped by 80 per cent, says a report reaching here Tuesday from across the line of control.

"The internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir in Indian forced and unlawful occupation since last 77 years, currently generating only 200-260 MW of power out of over 1200 MWs capacity", the report revealed.

The muslim-majority occupied Kashmir valley's urban areas face power curtailment of over 6 hours besides the daily power outage of 8 hours in rural areas in the troubled state, where the local people have launched the struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches, the report added.

