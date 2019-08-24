UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPF, Other Global Human Rights Bodies Expresses Grave Concern Over Suppression Of Media In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 09:59 PM

PPF, other global human rights bodies expresses grave concern over suppression of media in IOK

Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF), has expressed grave concern over the communications blackout in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir with arrest of local and foreign journalists and by cutting off access to internet access, cable and television channels, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF), has expressed grave concern over the communications blackout in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir with arrest of local and foreign journalists and by cutting off access to internet access, cable and television channels, it was officially said.

PPF is an independent non-governmental organization committed to promoting and defending freedom of expression the world over, PPF said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PPF Secretary General Owais Aslam Ali highlighted the recent report of United Nations that the blackout was a form of collective punishment of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, without even a pretext of a precipitating offence, the statement said.

Amnesty International has also expressed concern at the ongoing communications blackout and noted that this may lead to possible human rights violations. AI also noted that the actions by the Indian government denies the people of Jammu and Kashmir their key human right to freedom of expression, the statement said.

Similarly the Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ) has noted that "Severing all communications links is already an astounding violation of press freedom. Detaining journalists as Kashmir approaches nearly two weeks of this blackout is one more form of intimidation and obstruction of the media," it said.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has also reported that independent news reporting from Indian held Kashmir is almost non-existent and that the authorities in New Delhi are doing everything possible to ensure that only the government's version is heard.

PPF condemned this media, Internet and telecommunication blackout and arrests of journalists and urged the Indian government to take immediate steps to restore communications ensure that local and international journalists can report freely from Indian held Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Internet World United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu New Delhi Lead May Media TV All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any Indian ..

2 minutes ago

Collective efforts needed to bring improvement in ..

2 minutes ago

German Navy aircraft visits PNS Mehran Naval base

2 minutes ago

NEC to announce preliminary list of eligible candi ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs irr ..

47 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz-14 to Make 2nd Attempt to Dock at I ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.