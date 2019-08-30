PR observes 'Kashmir Hour' to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Railways (PR) on the call of the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday observed 'Kashmir Hour' at noon to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian occupied Kashmir.

National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played at all main railway stations besides organizing other activities to support Kashmir freedom struggle.

According to a PR spokesman, all 138 trains of Pakistan Railways were stopped wherever they were for one minute during 1200 to 1230 hours. National anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played countrywide at different railway stations.

There was no routine work in any Railway Workshop and factory across the country during 1200 to 1230 and all the railway employees observed the 'Kashmir Hour' and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris, he added.