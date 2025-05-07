PRCS AJK moves to enhance response mechanism to deal with any eventuality in state

Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Wednesday moved to enhance the response mechanism to successfully deal with the eventuality after the cowardly Indian attack on certain targeted sites in Pakistan and AJK from across the line of control and international border Tuesday night, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Wednesday moved to enhance the response mechanism to successfully deal with the eventuality after the cowardly Indian attack on certain targeted sites in Pakistan and AJK from across the line of control and international border Tuesday night, it was officially said.

"In response to the recent attacks by the Indian Army on civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch convened an emergency meeting to strengthen its humanitarian response mechanism," PRCS AJK Chapter Spokesperson Adnan Qureshi said on Wednesday.

The PRCS spokesperson continued that, according to initial reports and local sources, at least three people lost their lives and three others sustained injuries as a result of the recent air strikes in district Muzaffarabad. A Jamia mosque was also destroyed, highlighting the grave impact on civilian infrastructure and religious sites, he said.

The emergency meeting, according to Spokesperson, held at the PRCS AJK State Branch headquarters, was chaired by Chairman Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan and attended by Secretary PRCS AJK Gulzar Fatima, all program managers, volunteers, and members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT). The session aimed to ensure swift, coordinated action to support affected populations and reinforce PRCS's readiness to respond to ongoing emergencies.

Chairman Sardar Shafique Ahmed Khan, while addressing the participants, applauded the selfless humanitarian efforts of the volunteers, calling them “the face and backbone of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

” He further emphasized, “We stand ready to provide humanitarian assistance to all those affected by man-made disasters and conflict situations, in full adherence to our Fundamental Principles—Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity, and Universality.”

Secretary PRCS AJK Gulzar Fatima stressed the importance of ensuring that emergency supplies, medical aid, and field teams are fully mobilized and pre-positioned in vulnerable areas. “Our priority is to ensure timely and needs-based assistance to the affected populations. PRCS AJK is fully mobilized and committed to delivering humanitarian support wherever and whenever needed, with dignity and neutrality,” she said.

Applauding the tireless efforts of the volunteers, she further added, “Human lives are precious, and we are committed to saving them through swift and principled humanitarian assistance.”

Program managers and ERT members shared field updates and discussed strategies to expand outreach and improve response coordination on the ground.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to upholding the dignity and safety of all those impacted, with a humanitarian response guided by its core principles and a spirit of compassion.

