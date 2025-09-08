PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal To Support Flood-affected Communities In AJK
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 11:55 PM
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday launched its Humanitarian Appeal for Emergency Flood Response 2025 at the PRCS National Headquarters in the federal metropolis, making a fervent appeal to support flood-affected communities in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday launched its Humanitarian Appeal for Emergency Flood Response 2025 at the PRCS National Headquarters in the Federal metropolis, making a fervent appeal to support flood-affected communities in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.
The event brought together ambassadors, heads of delegation, and representatives of the International Federation for Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), German Red Cross, representatives from civil societies, international organizations, government officials, and PRCS staff, a PRCS spokesman told APP here on Monday.
This year’s monsoon floods, according to the spokesman, have triggered a large-scale humanitarian emergency across Pakistan. According to reports, more than 907 people have lost their lives and over 1,044 have been injured, while thousands of families have been displaced. The floods have severely affected key provinces and regions, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, leaving behind widespread devastation.
The Secretary General of PRCS, Mr. Muhammad Abaid Ullah Khan, highlighted the operational preparedness and coordinated response mechanisms in place to reach the most vulnerable communities.
He underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships and collective efforts to scale up humanitarian operations.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson PRCS, Farzhana Naek, reaffirmed PRCS’s commitment to stand with the flood-affected communities in this time of crisis. She said PRCS teams, in close coordination with respective provincial branches and Movement partners, are on the ground for delivering life-saving assistance, including emergency shelter, food, safe drinking water, dry rations, health services, and psychosocial support.
She called upon the donors, the Pakistani diaspora, INGOs, and the international community to extend their solidarity and support to this appeal so together we can bring hope and relief to thousands of families in need.
In his speech, IFRC Head of Delegation in Pakistan, Farid Abdulkadir, said, “The scale of this year’s floods is devastating, with lives lost, families displaced, and livelihoods destroyed.” The IFRC has launched a 17 million Swiss franc emergency appeal to support the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in expanding its relief operation. The IFRC is proud to stand with PRCS in delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable communities.
APP/ahr/378
