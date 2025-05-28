Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven growth, emergence of an indigenous scheduled Bank in AJK

Leading economic experts, business leaders, and civil society representatives at a high-level pre-budget seminar organized by the Business Forum of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (BFAJK/GB) on Wednesday strongly called for a paradigm shift towards an export-oriented economic model and the immediate establishment of an indigenous scheduled bank in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to accelerate self-reliant growth

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Leading economic experts, business leaders, and civil society representatives at a high-level pre-budget seminar organized by the Business Forum of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (BFAJK/GB) on Wednesday strongly called for a paradigm shift towards an export-oriented economic model and the immediate establishment of an indigenous scheduled bank in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to accelerate self-reliant growth.

The participants stressed that continued dependence on subsidies and grants was unsustainable and that a robust institutional framework—especially a dedicated financial institution was essential for catalyzing private sector development and enhancing regional exports.

The event, held at a local hotel in federal capital, marked a milestone in participatory budget consultation for the region.

In his keynote address, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, AJK Minister for Mangla Dam Affairs, disclosed that the upcoming budget would prioritize five transformative sectors: education, health, agriculture, tourism, and information technology.

“These sectors hold the key to reshaping AJK’s economic future,” he noted, while commending the Business Forum for establishing the practice of soliciting stakeholder input through pre-budget consultations. He assured that the Forum’s recommendations would be given serious consideration.

President of BFAJK&GB, Imran Aziz, emphasized the Forum’s commitment to developing a business-friendly and self-sustaining economy.

“We engage stakeholders from across sectors to ensure that the government’s budget reflects grassroots aspirations and practical priorities,” he stated.

JKPP President, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, and Member of the AJK Legislative Assembly, reiterated the need to drastically reduce recurring expenditures, pointing out that development budgets had historically remained below 20%.

Former AJK Minister, Farzana Yaqoob advocated for promoting tourism, agriculture, and herbal medicine industries in AJK.

She also urged a halt to the export of raw materials, which, she argued, depleted local resources without delivering fair economic returns.

Former Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. Asif Shah made a compelling case for establishing a scheduled AJK bank, highlighting its potential to unlock credit flows, support entrepreneurship, and enable sustainable economic growth across sectors.

Senior Vice Chairman, Pakistan Gemstone and Minerals Association (PGMA), Farukh Alvi pointed to AJK’s rich reserves in the gemstone sector and expressed readiness to partner with the government to provide technical expertise and build export market chains.

Other speakers, including Dr. Abdul Rauf (University of AJK), Raja Shafiq (Read Foundation), and business leaders Atif Kiani, Abid Rasheed, and Tahir Yunus, advocated for the development of indigenous resources, greater digital integration, and incentive schemes to attract overseas Kashmiri investment in local industries, agriculture, and infrastructure.

