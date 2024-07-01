Open Menu

Pre-moonsoon Rains Begin In AJK: Mirpur Lashes With Downpour Bringing Mercury Down To Greater Extent

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM

The city and it outskirts form Sunday night lashed with second spell of the pre-monsoon rains that also partially hit various other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir in north breaking the heat spell to greater extent in the state

Various parts of the State including all three districts of Mirpur division reportedly recieved intermittent rains that played havoc in several areas including southern Mirpur district causing partial loss to the under construction buildings material in the city.

According to details the rains coupled with speedy wind storm, that hit various parts of the city partially affecting the daily life, and people enjoyed cool weather.

Some incidents of the mild land sliding were also reported in some sectors of the new city in Mirpur, mostly housing the Mangla dam affectees.

It reportedly caused cracks in several residential buildings in the new city, dwellers said adding, the road traffic was also disturbed because of land sliding in various sectors .

