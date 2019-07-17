Precious stone entrepreneur seeks joint ventures with AJK public sector for exploration of precious stones

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Stone Development Company Zahid Mehmood Sheikh Wednesday said that Pakistan Stone Development Company (PSDC) has offered joint ventures to Azad Jammu and Kashmir for working with AJK for development of natural resources

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Stone Development Company Zahid Mehmood Sheikh Wednesday said that Pakistan Stone Development Company (PSDC) has offered joint ventures to Azad Jammu and Kashmir for working with AJK for development of natural resources.

CEO Zahid Mehmood Sheikh said this during the meeting with AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, a press release issued here said.

Lauding the steps taken by the company, the AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana assured that AJK government would provide all possible support and cooperation for development of its mineral sector.

He invited experts of company to visit different areas of the State to identify the potential of minerals and assured that AJK mineral department would provide them all necessary assistance.

Rana said there was enormous potential of minerals in AJK which could be exploited for the economic development of the State. AJK government at its part was also taking effective steps to tap this potential, he maintained.

Earlier Zahid Sheikh told the CS that his company intended to work with AJK for development of natural resources of stones. The company had identified various projects in mineral sector and working on that, he added.

The CEO discussed with the CS on the potential of marble and granite in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Zahid said that the AJK government and his company had already inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). "Company would provide due assistance for planning, development, machinery, facilities of processing, skill development and industrial estate, he said.