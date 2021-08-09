Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day in Kashmir with full zeal

Brisk preparations were afoot to celebrate August 14 the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan by Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling either side of the line of control AJK and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as rest of the world in a befitting manner and with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle for securing their birth right of self determination till it reach to its ultimate destination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Brisk preparations were afoot to celebrate August 14 the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan by Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling either side of the line of control AJK and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as rest of the world in a befitting manner and with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle for securing their birth right of self determination till it reach to its ultimate destination.

The day would dawn with special prayers in the mosques in both parts of the Jammu & Kashmir state - AJK and IIOJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of the Islamic republic of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination through the liberation of the occupied territory from the long unlawful Indian subjugation.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir arrangements were being given final touches to celebrate the day with fullest fervor and enthusiasm. The National flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Kashmir will be the hall mark of this national day of extra-ordinary importance, an official spokesman of Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Raja Azher Iqbal, told APP here Monday.

It would be a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion. Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad .

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies would be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley. The national flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages.

The national flag of Pakistan would also be hoisted on all private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was being witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

Participants of the colorful flag hoisting ceremonies to be held under strict SOPs due to the outburst of 4th spike of corona pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir, would sing the national anthem with the nation-wide national flag hoisting program simultaneously at stipulated time when the traffic on all roads will also come to a halt and the nation would join singing the national anthem.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations were giving final shape to the arrangements for celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi - e - Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervor.