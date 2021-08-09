UrduPoint.com

Preparations Afoot To Celebrate Independence Day In Kashmir With Full Zeal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:28 PM

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence day in Kashmir with full zeal

Brisk preparations were afoot to celebrate August 14 the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan by Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling either side of the line of control AJK and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as rest of the world in a befitting manner and with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle for securing their birth right of self determination till it reach to its ultimate destination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Brisk preparations were afoot to celebrate August 14 the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan by Jammu & Kashmir people dwelling either side of the line of control AJK and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir as well as rest of the world in a befitting manner and with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle for securing their birth right of self determination till it reach to its ultimate destination.

The day would dawn with special prayers in the mosques in both parts of the Jammu & Kashmir state - AJK and IIOJK for the stability, prosperity, security and speedy progress of the Islamic republic of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination through the liberation of the occupied territory from the long unlawful Indian subjugation.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir arrangements were being given final touches to celebrate the day with fullest fervor and enthusiasm. The National flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Kashmir will be the hall mark of this national day of extra-ordinary importance, an official spokesman of Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir Raja Azher Iqbal, told APP here Monday.

It would be a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion. Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of Muzafferabad .

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies would be held in all other nine district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelum valley. The national flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held at all tehsil headquarters as well as subordinate towns and villages.

The national flag of Pakistan would also be hoisted on all private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was being witnessed among the people including children found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

Participants of the colorful flag hoisting ceremonies to be held under strict SOPs due to the outburst of 4th spike of corona pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir, would sing the national anthem with the nation-wide national flag hoisting program simultaneously at stipulated time when the traffic on all roads will also come to a halt and the nation would join singing the national anthem.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations were giving final shape to the arrangements for celebrating Jashan-e-Azadi - e - Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervor.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Line Of Control Vehicles Traffic Jammu Progress Independence Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir August All From Government Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-pe ..

Trucks are allowed to use Al Ain-Dubai Road off-peak hours

1 minute ago
 Psychological profiling of 400 police officials co ..

Psychological profiling of 400 police officials completed

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate ..

Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate with Belarusian Opposition

3 minutes ago
 Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Centu ..

Global Temperature Rises Nearly 1.8F in 21st Century, Expected to Grow Further - ..

3 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for physical assault

16 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.