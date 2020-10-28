Preparations afoot to commemorate Jammu Martyrs Day on Nov 6

Adequate preparations have begun by Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day in Jammu & Kashmir on November 6 with due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) : Adequate preparations have begun by Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day in Jammu & Kashmir on November 6 with due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

At least 700,000 Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas were mercilessly killed during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic dogra ruler's force and gangsters besides the armed hindu fanatics in the first and second week of November 1947.

This year, the Jammu Martyrs Day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last one year.

While about three months complete information and communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces � since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 last year Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

Brisk preparations have been started to commemorate the historic day of global significance in the history of Jammu & Kashmir's freedom struggle at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world, organizers said.

Like all previous years the Martyrs Day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, there would be gazetted holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.

Special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan � dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting to mark Jammu Martyrs Day will be held under the auspices of Jammu Welfare Society Mirpur at Kashmir Press Club auditorium on November 6 morning, convener of the organization Khurram Jehangir Paha said.

Participants will offer Fateha for the up-gradation of the departed souls of all the martyrs including the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives in the struggle for liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Similar special prayers meetings to mark the Jammu Martyrs Day, an icon of great significance in the history of struggle for freedom of Kashmir, will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other public representative organizations to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr, in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian yoke through the success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Quran Khawani will be held at various places for Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.