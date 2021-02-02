UrduPoint.com
Preparations Afoot To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day In Befitting Manner

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:57 PM

The citizens and the administration as well as different social, political and human rights organisations across the division have started preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in occupied territory and highlight their plight

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The citizens and the administration as well as different social, political and human rights organisations across the division have started preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in occupied territory and highlight their plight.

The day is observed across the country to reiterate full solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom.

The people from different segments of the civil society actively take part in programs organized here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to raise voice against gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in Indian Held Kashmir, said Rawalpindi Art Council (RAC) Director Waqar Ahmed.

He said, Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self-determination.

RAC has arranged a week long photographic exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight Indian atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

The exhibition having more than 100 photographs depicted current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Pakistan Green Task Force Dr. Jamal Nasir said that people of Kashmir would achieve right of self-determination due to their long and unparallel struggle for freedom from Indian yoke.

Dr Jamal urged the world powers to play their due role in resolving Kashmir issue and provide relief to the Kashmiris, facing illegal occupation for the last 72 years.

