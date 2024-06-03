Open Menu

Preparations Begin To Celebrate 'World Environmental Day' In AJK

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, brisk preparations have been kicked off to celebrate World Environment Day 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of the pledge to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural resources in AJK

According to official sources, elaborating on the salient features of the scheduled grand program to mark the World Environment Day in the Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of the State-run AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sardar Idrees Mahmood, told APP on Monday that on the special directions of Amer Abdul Ghafar Lone, Minister Environment Government of AJ&K, and Mazhar Farooq Janjua, Secretary Environment Wildlife and Fisheries Department this year too, the World Environment Day will focus on supporting nature-based solutions to climate change and facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity conservation.

"People from various segments of civil society, including the journalist fraternity, have been specially invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of biodiversity in the region and secure the future of the coming generation,"  Idrees Mahmood stated. 

He also expressed that under the above-determined nationwide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal Office will host various grand events and activities on the occasion.

