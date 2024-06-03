Preparations Begin To Celebrate 'World Environmental Day' In AJK
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, brisk preparations have been kicked off to celebrate World Environment Day 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of the pledge to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural resources in AJK
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, brisk preparations have been kicked off to celebrate World Environment Day 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, with the renewal of the pledge to continue performing due role to successfully meet the future challenges confronted by the climate and natural resources in AJK.
According to official sources, elaborating on the salient features of the scheduled grand program to mark the World Environment Day in the Mirpur Division of AJK, Divisional Chief of the State-run AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sardar Idrees Mahmood, told APP on Monday that on the special directions of Amer Abdul Ghafar Lone, Minister Environment Government of AJ&K, and Mazhar Farooq Janjua, Secretary Environment Wildlife and Fisheries Department this year too, the World Environment Day will focus on supporting nature-based solutions to climate change and facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering forestation and biodiversity conservation.
"People from various segments of civil society, including the journalist fraternity, have been specially invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of biodiversity in the region and secure the future of the coming generation," Idrees Mahmood stated.
He also expressed that under the above-determined nationwide high spirit, the AJK-EPA Zonal Office will host various grand events and activities on the occasion.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Ipsos distances itself from "Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024"
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday
11 killed in Quetta coal mine
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri
19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media4 days ago
-
ASA MUST AJK urges concerned quarters to increase budget for HEC sector4 days ago
-
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister11 days ago
-
Integrated industrial uplift plan is proposed to be inked into the new fiscal year AJK budget12 days ago
-
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash14 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a historic Rs. 23 billion up ..18 days ago
-
MUST, DHQ signs MOU to modernize healthcare services in Mirpur18 days ago
-
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani24 days ago
-
Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: PM Anwaar ul Haq26 days ago
-
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM26 days ago
-
AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early settlement of Kashmir issue26 days ago
-
AJK commemorates World Press Freedom Day with renewed pledge1 month ago