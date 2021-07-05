Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Brisk preparations have begun across Azad Jammu & Kashmir to observe the 85th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13 with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for the achievement of the Kashmiris legitimate right of self determination.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir on this occasion.

Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will be held in all 10 AJK districts including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities. In these special functions, speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the despotic Dogra rule.

The Kashmir Martyrs day is observed every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last six decades.

In Mirpur division, special meetings to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs Day will be held on this occasion in all three districts of Mirpur Division including Mirpur Kotli and Bhimbher, Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told APP here Monday.

The Commissioner said that to mark the day with due respect and honour, floral wreathes will be laid on the graves and mausoleums of the martyrs in local graveyard besides offering fateha for the up gradation of their status in Jannah -The program to mark the day with full respect and honour is being given final touches, he said.