Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations have begun in division including Rawalpindi city to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 to reiterate complete solidarity with the brethren of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) state.

India kept bulk part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir under her illegal and forcible occupation against the aspirations of the people of the state and the day is observed to renew the pledge to continue extending full support to the Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, 2019 sinister act of scrapping special status of the disputed IIOJK State by Modi-led Indian government.

The bleeding Occupied Valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of guns of occupying forces.

The arrangements are being made here to observe the Day with traditional zeal and fervor.

The people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir observe the Solidarity Day every year not only to renew their love and affection with the people of IIOJK but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the occupied valley from the Indian subjugation.

The day would dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.