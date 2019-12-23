Preparations starts to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in AJK

The brisk preparations have begun across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate the 143rd birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to be observed on December 25th with due solemnity and reverence

Various programs were being chalked out by different social, political, governmental and non-governmental organizations and forums to pay rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan, born on December 25, 1876, official representatives said here on Monday.

"In Mirpur, major ceremony will be held under the auspices of the state-run National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) with the coordination of various social and political organizations to pay rich tributes to father of the nation for his life-time services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent Pakistan", NEOC sources told APP here.

"A cake cutting ceremony will be held to mark the birth anniversary", he added.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

Speakers including leading scholars, politicians, lawyers and senior journalists will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.