President AJK Appreciates Increase In Gilgit Baltistan Quota At AJK-Universities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:58 PM

President AJK appreciates increase in Gilgit Baltistan quota at AJK-Universities

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has urged the Vice Chancellors of AJK public sector universities for taking positive steps towards providing quality higher education at public sector universities of Azad Kashmir and ensuring access to tertiary institutions by setting up state of the art sub-campuses in all areas of AJK

The President made these remarks while chairing – as the Chancellor of AJK public sector universities – the Vice-Chancellors Conference convened here at Jammu and Kashmir house. The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi, VC University of AJK Muzaffarabad, Prof. Dr. Rasul Jan, VC University of Poonch Rawalakot, Prof. Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, VC Mirpur University of Science and Technology and Prof. Dr. Dilnawaz Gardezi, VC University of Kotli.

The AJK President was apprised by the VCs about the increase in reserved seats for students from GIlgit-Baltistan at public sector universities on AJK. It was informed that the University of Kotli had tripled the number of reserved seats in all their degree programs, and similarly, University of AJK, Poonch and MUST had all doubled their reserved seats for Gilgit Baltistan students.

The increase in seats, said the VCs, was made in all degree programs at their respective universities.

The increment in reserved quota for students from Gilgit Baltistan was made on the direction of President Masood Khan who had been requested by Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman during his recent visit to Gilgit Baltistan.

The AJK President while acknowledging this step taken by the universities said that the people of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir enjoy a close a brotherly relations due to shared culture, history and geographical contiguity. He said that the AJK Government will take every step to facilitate students from Gilgit Baltistan and will also help develop close linkages between the people of the two regions.

VC University of Poonch, Prof. Dr. Rasul Jan also informed the President that recently the Electrical Engineering programme at the University was accredited at under Level-II by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). The President also commended VC MUST for successfully organizing and holding their annual convocation, last week.

