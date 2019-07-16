UrduPoint.com
President AJK Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of Precious Lives Due To Flash-flooding In Leswa, Azad Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

President AJK expresses grief over the loss of precious lives due to flash-flooding in Leswa, Azad Kashmir

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed deep concern and grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to a flash-flood caused by a cloud-burst in the area of Leswa, Neelum District

Rawalakot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed deep concern and grief over the loss of precious lives and property due to a flash-flood caused by a cloud-burst in the area of Leswa, Neelum District.

22 people are feared to have been swept away in the flash flood that had hit Leswa and the adjoining Bypass road. Besides, around 200 houses, 20 shops and 03 mosques have also been damaged due to this unexpected natural calamity.

President AJK expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and sympathized with the people of the locality. He said that immediate rescue and relief operations are underway to help recover the persons and also provide medical assistance to the injured.

On ground rescue and relief operations headed by the Deputy Commissioner Neelum are underway in which teams from the State Disaster Management Authority and AJK-Red Crescent have been mobilized to assist the local administration.

The District Administration is also working closely with teams of the Pakistan army who have been sent to assist in rescue operations. The President is in direct coordination with the AJK Chief Secretary and the Inspector General AJK Police, both of whom are directly overseeing the rescue and relief operations.

The President has urged them to ensure the best medical assistance to the affectees and guarantee evacuation and rescue operations continue unhindered. He was informed that relief camps providing food and medical aid have been set up on emergency basis and the staff concerned has been directed to provide urgent relief to the local people and also the tourists affected by this tragic incident.

