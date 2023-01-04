Seeks World Community's Role To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) : President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri people have been making immense sacrifices for freedom and the right to self-determination for the past 7 decades.

He expressed these views in his special message released on the occasion of Self-Determination Day, Wednesday.

Reminding the world community of its global obligations towards the settlement of the lingering dispute, he said, "United Nations and the civilized world should play their role to find a just settlement of the Kashmir issue".

He said that the people of Kashmir have been sacrificing their lives to achieve their birthright and to free their motherland from the clutches of Indian imperialism.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir, he expressed optimism that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.