UrduPoint.com

President, Azad Jammu And Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Seeks World Community's Role To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 05:26 PM

President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seeks world community's role to resolve Kashmir dispute

President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri people have been making immense sacrifices for freedom and the right to self-determination for the past 7 decades

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) : President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri people have been making immense sacrifices for freedom and the right to self-determination for the past 7 decades.

He expressed these views in his special message released on the occasion of Self-Determination Day, Wednesday.

Reminding the world community of its global obligations towards the settlement of the lingering dispute, he said, "United Nations and the civilized world should play their role to find a just settlement of the Kashmir issue".

He said that the people of Kashmir have been sacrificing their lives to achieve their birthright and to free their motherland from the clutches of Indian imperialism.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir, he expressed optimism that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom. Ends/app/ahr

Related Topics

India World United Nations Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Japan's Leader Urges Wage Hikes to Recover Economy ..

Japan's Leader Urges Wage Hikes to Recover Economy Amid Rising Inflation - Repor ..

36 seconds ago
 PSL Season 8: Tournament schedule released

PSL Season 8: Tournament schedule released

12 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: JIT starts pr ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: JIT starts preparation of interim challan

23 minutes ago
 UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flo ..

UVAS holds national symposium on ‘Effects of Flood on Agriculture and Livestoc ..

30 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best c ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro proves itself as the best choice for Photographers

34 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP's notice to remove him as PTI Chairman

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.