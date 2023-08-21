- Home
President Azad Jammu And Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Advocates Resource Optimization For State's Progress
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday emphasized the urgency of expeditiously accomplishing ongoing developmental initiatives within Azad Jammu Kashmir.
According to Kashmir House officials, the newly inducted Chief Secretary of Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Dawood Bareech was called on for a meeting with the president at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital.
The meeting encompassed a comprehensive exploration of matters pertinent to mutual interests and the region's advancement.
He articulated a resolute call for the judicious utilization of all available resources and energies, with the ultimate objective of steering the state toward enhanced welfare and progress.