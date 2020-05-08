UrduPoint.com
President Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Urges World Leaders, Int'l Media To Highlight Indian Atrocities In Occupied Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:32 PM

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the world leaders, intellectuals and international media to take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris and highlight it at global fora

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the world leaders, intellectuals and international media to take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris and highlight it at global fora.

In a virtual video conference with French media, academia and members of civil society, the AJK President said India was using the cover of coronavirus pandemic to break the will of Kashmiris by denying them their right to self-determination and by altering the status of the internationally recognized disputed region.

The event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Paris was attended by Ambassador to France Moin ul Haque, prominent French media persons, scholars and intellectuals.

President Masood Khan urged upon the participants to raise their voice for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

He said as the world faced COVID-19 lockdowns, the eight million people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were already under siege like conditions, without access to food, education, medicine, livelihood and freedom of movement and speech since nine months.

He also apprised the participants of Indian attempts to change the demography of the disputed region first by unilaterally and illegally revoking Article 370 and 35A of its Constitution and later through new domicile law, which were in contravention of several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The President AJK also responded to several questions raised by the participants.

