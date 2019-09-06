UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Lauds Iraq's Principled Position On Indian HR Abuses In IOJ&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:10 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan appreciated the principled position of Iraq on human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and expected its consistent support at all international fora for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan appreciated the principled position of Iraq on human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and expected its consistent support at all international fora for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The president in this regard appreciated the recent visit by the head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, Shaikh Hammoudi, to Kashmir in July 2019.

He was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iraq Dr Ali Yasin Al-Rahmani, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Dr Alvi mentioned that Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close and cordial fraternal relations based on the solid foundations of a shared faith, culture and historical affinities.

Pakistan, he said, strongly supported the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

He underscored that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and vehemently opposed atrocities and destruction carried out by the terrorist organizations like Daesh and its militants in Iraq.

He highlighted that Pakistan stood by the government and people of Iraq in their efforts for lasting peace and tranquility, and offered to send its financial managers, engineers, Information Technology professionals, doctors and paramedic staff, and skilled and semi-skilled workers to Iraq to participate in the reconstruction activities.

The president congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for enhancing the bilateral relations between the two countries and his principled support to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay in Pakistan pleasant.

