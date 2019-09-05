President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday sought support from Oman to solidify the stance of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019):President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday sought support from Oman to solidify the stance of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Every Muslim must feel the pain of the innocent Kashmiris, who are subjected to blatant human rights violation by Indian security forces through ghastly clampdown, involving a month-long curfew and suspension of basic amenities of life to the people," the president said while talking to the Chairman of Majles A'Shura of the Sultanate of Oman and Head of delegation Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said the international community must pressurize India to respect the resolutions of United Nations Security Council, which gave an inalienable right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

He said the Indian fascist regime, previously involved in the Gujarat Massacre, had now endangered the regional and international peace because of its access to the nuclear button.

The President highlighted that Pakistan strongly rejected the illegal Indian actions of August 5, whereby it unilaterally tried to alter the disputed status of the Valley, which was a breach of the Resolutions of the UNSC.

India's assertion of Jammu and Kashmir being an internal matter was not true as testified by the recent meeting of the UNSC, he added.

Highlighting the close interaction between the two parliaments and formation of Friendship groups in the upper houses of both countries, the President said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Oman and was keen to further enhance these brotherly relations in all spheres.

In this regard, the creation of Pak-Oman Friendship group in Majlis A' Shura of Oman would further connect the two countries.

He stressed regular high-level interactions through established mechanisms of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Commission would promote and expand bilateral ties in diverse fields.

The President extended invitation to the Sultan of Oman to visit Pakistan.

Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Maawali said the formation of friendship groups in the upper houses of both countries would go a long way in further bolstering the bilateral relations.

He said Pakistani diaspora in Oman was playing an invaluable role in the progress and prosperity of Oman.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present in the meeting.