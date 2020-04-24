UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Masood Pays Tribute To AJK Medical Personnel, Government Officials And Volunteers In Fight Against Covid-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

President Masood pays tribute to AJK medical personnel, government officials and volunteers in fight against Covid-19

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the AJK Government’s early threat perception, timely and effective implementation of an emergency health lockdown and aggressive media campaign has helped successfully contain the transmission of the coronavirus outbreak in the liberated territory

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the AJK Government’s early threat perception, timely and effective implementation of an emergency health lockdown and aggressive media campaign has helped successfully contain the transmission of the coronavirus outbreak in the liberated territory.

The President made these remarks during a visit to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad, where he was received by its Executive Director Major General Aamer Ikram. The Executive Director also briefed the President in regards to the coronavirus outbreak and its control.

President AJK praised the role of NIH, which, he said, has become the leading and most reliable coronavirus testing centre in the country. He commended NIH’s leadership and team for their dedication and professionalism. He added that despite the current crisis, NIH had prioritized the provision of test results to AJK.

Chairman NIH said that hopefully in the very near future, professionals from NIH will also visit AJK to train doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, along with that, efforts will be made to enhance the capacity of testing laboratories operational within AJK. He also said that NIH will continue to provide policy framework for federal, provincial and regional stakeholders for building capacity to prevent, detect and respond to any COVID-19 cases.

President Masood Khan informed that AJK had operationalized an elaborate health network to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

AJK currently has 60 quarantine centers, 16 isolation facilities in all districts; and testing labs in all three Divisional Headquarters that till now have conducted a total of 625 tests and another 699 tests were conducted by NIH. Additional demand of 25 ventilators will also be met soon.

This effective response on behalf of the AJK Government and its health department has helped contain the total number of cases to 55, of which 25 have recovered. No deaths, he said, have taken place due to the virus. In addition, the coronavirus information technology centre has been established to help trace foreign travellers. Till now, the addresses, travel information and bio-stats of 26,361 persons have been collected.

The President paid rich tribute to the AJK Health Department, doctors, nurses and paramedics who have been on the frontlines to combat this outbreak. He said that similarly, the village coordination committees comprising Imams of Mosques, teachers and volunteers and as well as 240 verification teams comprising lady health workers, personnel of District Administration and the Police have done a commendable job during this crisis.

Later, the President also visited various sections of NIH and was also briefed on the working of the Emergency Operations Centre and Information Technology Hub.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Visit Job Hub Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Masood Khan praises positive role of Ulema and Mas ..

3 minutes ago

Masood Khan and Fakhar Imam discuss latest situati ..

3 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 to Offer High-End Gaming Processor ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Lowers Urals Oil Price Foreca ..

21 minutes ago

Juma prayer offered in protected environment

20 minutes ago

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation go ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.