President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washington of Kashmir

Rawalakot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019) Terming the founding President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the George Washington of Kashmir, incumbent president Sardar Masood Khan said that Sardar Ibrahim had not only led the armed struggle of Jammu and Kashmir, but also steered the political movement for the freedom of the Kashmir from the tyrannical rule of the Mahraja and the Indian government.

The territory liberated under the leadership of Sardar Ibrahim is now called “Azad Jammu and Kashmir”. He was addressing a function held at the University of Poonch to mark the 16th death anniversary of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, an illustrious leader who died in 2003 after serving as AJK president for four times.

The leader of the visiting EU parliamentary delegation Richard Corbett, who is the leader of the Labour Party in the European Parliament and Co-Chair of the Friends of Kashmir Group , Members of EU Parliament (MEP) Ms Irina Von Weise and MEP Shaffaq Mohammad, Vice Chancellor University of Poonch Prof.

Dr. Mohammad Rasul Jan, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International Raja Najabat Hussain and leader of Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe, Sardar Siddique, also spoke at the event.

President Masood said Ghazi Millat, a son of the soil, was a great hero of Kashmir and Pakistan. “Sardar Ibrahim was a great constitutionalist and a firm believer of the rule of law. He will be remembered and admired as a great leader because of his high ideals, strong commitment and his politics based on principles,” Masood Khan said.

The President said that Sardar Ibrahim had the unique distinction of building the new state of AJK, which started literally from scratch. Sardar Masood Khan, who is the 26th successor of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, said that the Kashmiri nation will remain indebted to him, and will never forget his role in the liberation war of 1947 as well as his political services as president of the liberated territory.

Sardar Masood Khan said that Sardar Ibrahim was an “epitome of courage, character and integrity”. "Sardar Ibrahim is a beacon of light for the freedom fighters", he said adding that the mission started by Sardar Ibrahim and other founding fathers is still incomplete.

“We will gear up our efforts to complete this mission,” the president said The AJK President highlighted that the people of South Asia need to learn a lesson from the European Union states which after the World War-II discarded the path of confrontation and formed an economic and political union of 28 countries now called the European Union.

The President thanked the European Parliament for holding a hearing on the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights released last year in June and endorsing its recommendations. The European Parliament’s hearing was held on February 19, 2019.

President Masood said under black laws, India had given free hand to its troops to use brute force against the unarmed and peaceful Kashmiri people. “The Kashmiri youth are being deprived of their eyesight through the use of lethal pellet guns”, he added.

The President thanked the UK Parliamentary Group on Kashmir demanding an end to repression in a report released last October. "These reports besides urging India to stop human rights violations, cease the use of pellet guns and give up attempts to change demography of Kashmir, have also called on India to respect the right to self-determination of Kashmiri people which has the protection of international law", he added.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir, the AJK president underlined that Kashmir was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India, but a global issue, and we would welcome offer of mediation from not only the US president but also support from other permanent members of UN Security Council or any other organization or personality in accordance with provision of Chapters VI and VII of the UN Charters.

He regretted that instead of resolvinng Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people, India had waged a demonization and persecution campaign against the Kashmir liberation movement.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the agenda of the partition would remain unfinished till the liberation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its accession to Pakistan. "The Kashmiris are peaceful people, and they want a peaceful solution to the issue," he declared.

Later, Sardar Masood Khan and the European Parliament delegation visited an exhibition and book stalls depicting and describing the life, political struggle and the role of Sardar Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in Kashmiri liberation movement.