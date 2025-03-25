- Home
President Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of COAS Gen. Asim Munir's Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 11:20 PM
President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir's mother
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2025) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir's mother.
The AJK President said, "I pray that may Allah Almighty grant the late mother of General Syed Asim Munir a high rank in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to all the bereaved family members", said a press release issued by AJK President office on Tuesday.
