UrduPoint.com

President Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Seeks Biden Administration's Proactive Role To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 11:10 PM

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seeks Biden administration's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United States should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been a major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United States should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been a major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the region.

The president said this in a detailed meeting with Jason McClellan, the top official of the State Department of the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Washington DC on Saturday, AJK President office said.

Speaking on the occasion Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time that the world, particularly the United States, should play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by no less an authority than the United Nations. While briefing Jason McClellan about the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that India government's 5th August actions has pushed the region deeper into unending chaos and uncertainty.

Meanwhile, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will lead a rally from the Indian High Commission in London to the British Prime Minister's residence, 10 Downing Street on February 5.

The rally being organized by the Kashmir Peace Forum International would be attended by the members of Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora community settled in the United Kingdom (UK) to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in IIOJK, it was officially announced by AJK President office late Saturday.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has appealed to Kashmiris living in Europe, America and the world to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of February 5.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Europe Washington London Lead United Kingdom United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir February August From Government Top

Recent Stories

Finance ministry clarifies its stance on Common Po ..

Finance ministry clarifies its stance on Common Pool Fund Rules

43 seconds ago
 Dr Javaid Akram inaugurates Clear Path Institute

Dr Javaid Akram inaugurates Clear Path Institute

46 seconds ago
 Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

26 minutes ago
 US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Ballo ..

US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean - Repor ..

26 minutes ago
 PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Boa ..

PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Board Meeting

28 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy ..

Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.