President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United States should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been a major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United States should play its role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been a major cause and consequence of rights abuses in the region.

The president said this in a detailed meeting with Jason McClellan, the top official of the State Department of the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Washington DC on Saturday, AJK President office said.

Speaking on the occasion Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time that the world, particularly the United States, should play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination guaranteed to them by no less an authority than the United Nations. While briefing Jason McClellan about the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that India government's 5th August actions has pushed the region deeper into unending chaos and uncertainty.

Meanwhile, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will lead a rally from the Indian High Commission in London to the British Prime Minister's residence, 10 Downing Street on February 5.

The rally being organized by the Kashmir Peace Forum International would be attended by the members of Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora community settled in the United Kingdom (UK) to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in IIOJK, it was officially announced by AJK President office late Saturday.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has appealed to Kashmiris living in Europe, America and the world to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir on the occasion of February 5.