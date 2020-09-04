Prime Minister AJK pays tribute to doctors

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly appreciated role of doctors for serving humanity with missionary zeal.

Addressing as a chief guest at the concluding ceremony of three-day conference organized by Pakistan society for internal medicine here in on Friday, he said medical was a noble profession which demanded utmost devotion and commitment.

He thanked the management of University of Health Sciences for their decision to affiliate the medical colleges of Azad Kashmir with University of Health Science.

Referring to the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the Prime Minister paid glowing tribute to the Pakistani nation for their unshakeable commitment and continued support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self determination.

He added that existence and survival of Kashmir is directly linked with Pakistan.

The PM added that Indian forces deliberately targeted the civil population living nearline of control, however, morale of the civilians was high and Pakistan Army was giving a befitting response to the enemy.

Captain (Retd) Dr. Abdul Hameed Qureshi was awarded a lifetime achievement award for serving humanity on the occasion.