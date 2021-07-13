Prime Minister AJK pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs of 1931

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, on Tuesday while paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of 90 years ago in 1931, renewed the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of Kashmir till its complete liberation from the illegal Indian clutches

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, on Tuesday while paying glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs of 90 years ago in 1931, renewed the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of Kashmir till its complete liberation from the illegal Indian clutches.

Talking to media in the state metropolis on the eve of the Kashmir martyrs Day, he said the supreme sacrifices offered by valiant Kashmiri martyrs on 13 July 1931 had infused spirit among the Kashmiri people to get the motherland liberated from the tyrannical dogra rule which wrote a chapter of resistance and sacrifices in history against the despotic forces.

The AJK Prime Minister continued that the sacrifices of 13 July 1931 martyrs had emerged as a beacon of light for the Kashmiris struggling for freedom from the clutches of the cruel dogra era.

He added that this indomitable spirit of sacrifices would remain alive in over 90 years freedom history of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Haider said the objective for which the Kashmiri martyrs had rendered sacrifices would continue. He expressed the hope that dark night of terror and repressions would soon end and the dawn of freedom would rise and Kashmiri would ultimately get their fundamental right to self determination.

He said the month of July has a significant importance in the freedom history of Kashmir, adding that during the month of July the historical accession to Pakistan resolution was passed while the sacrifice of Burhan Wani has also given new dimension to the Kashmir liberation movement.

Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Kashmir Martyrs' Day on Tuesday to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held all over Azad Kashmir to invite the world's attention towards the un-resolved Kashmir dispute and gruesome human rights violations by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The people from all walks of life, on this occasion, reaffirmed their determination to continue the struggle till the achievement of their right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations agreed resolutions.

On July 13, 1931, the troops of the tyrannical Dogra Maharaja rule shot dead 22 Kashmiri one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during court proceeding against Abdul Qadeer, who had stood against the despotic dogra rule asking Kashmiri people to defy the tyrannical rule in then princely Himalayan State.

Thus, 22 Kashmiri youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan at the Zohar prayer in front of the Srinagar prison during the anti-dogra regime mass protest.