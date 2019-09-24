Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Hadir will monitor relief and rescue operations in the earthquake hit area of Mirpur and other parts of the Azad Jammu Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Hadir will monitor relief and rescue operations in the earthquake hit area of Mirpur and other parts of the Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The PM also directed all the departments in the Kashmir to accelerate their relief and rescue efforts in the affected areas.

A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities of Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir.