Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Directs Early Completion Of Jagran Power Project
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 07:28 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid a visit to Jagran Hydel Power Project on Monday.
On the occasion, the PM reviewed progress on the ongoing construction work of Phase-II and inspected the machinery installation in the power house.The PM was accompanied by government ministers including Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.
Managing Director PDO Khawaja Masood-ur-Rehman and Project Director Jagran Hydel Power Project Shahid Iqbal gave a detailed briefing regarding the completed construction work and the remaining work of the project.
The PM also took a briefing on the resources required for the timely completion of the project.
Speaking briefly on the occasion, the Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the prosperity of Azad Kashmir was linked to the timely completion of the Jagran Hydel Power Project. The PM directed the authorities concerned to complete the project on time and may it be fully operational by the end of June this year.
