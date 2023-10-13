Open Menu

Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Mirpur Jail Superintendent

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over demise of Mirpur Jail Superintendent

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound grief and shock over the demise of Mirpur Central jail superintendent Syed Yasir Kazmi

MIRPUR (AJK) : , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Oct, 2023) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound grief and shock over the demise of Mirpur Central jail superintendent Syed Yasir Kazmi.

The AJK Prime Minister visited the residence of Kazmi family on Friday and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

While praying for the departed soul, the PM paid rich tribute to the late Yasir Kazmi for his long professional services.

The PM was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Javed Iqbal Badhanvi and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Jail Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Cabinet

Recent Stories

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

Protests against Israeli aggression in Palestine

1 minute ago
 JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestin ..

JUI-F holds rally to show solidarity with Palestinian Muslims

4 minutes ago
 Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

Introductory talk on books held at PU Library

4 minutes ago
 LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

LDA seals, demolishes 23 illegal constructions

4 minutes ago
 OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan ..

OIC envoy on Kashmir visits LoC; supports Pakistan's stance

1 minute ago
 DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facili ..

DC visits Civil Hospital to inspect medical facilities

7 minutes ago
PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corrupt ..

PM reiterates sternness against smuggling, corruption as efforts coming to fruit ..

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to conde ..

Sindh Govt to observe Oct 27 as Black Day to condemn illegal occupation of Kashm ..

10 minutes ago
 Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws ..

Hari Welfare Association calls for enforcing laws for protection of rural women

10 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhamm ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of M ..

10 minutes ago
 FHI delegation calls on health minister

FHI delegation calls on health minister

10 minutes ago
 Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palesti ..

Speakers term two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict complex challenge

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir