Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over demise of Mirpur Jail Superintendent

MIRPUR (AJK) : , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Oct, 2023) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed profound grief and shock over the demise of Mirpur Central jail superintendent Syed Yasir Kazmi.

The AJK Prime Minister visited the residence of Kazmi family on Friday and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

While praying for the departed soul, the PM paid rich tribute to the late Yasir Kazmi for his long professional services.

The PM was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Javed Iqbal Badhanvi and others.