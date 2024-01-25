Open Menu

Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Leaves For Makkah To Perform Umrah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, departed Islamabad on Thursday to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, departed Islamabad on Thursday to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

AJK Premier Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, AJK Government Minister, and Pir Mazhar Saeed accompany the premier on the holy pilgrimage.

