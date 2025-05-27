Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Youm-e-Takbeer marks the day when Pakistan emerged as the nuclear weapon state at the global stage, the first country in the Muslim world and the seventh nation globally

The AJK PM said that the nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, not only restored balance of power in the region but also made the country's defense impregnable.

"It also generated a sense of pride and security amongst the Kashmiri people on both sides of the LoC", the PM said.

"Youm-e-Takbeer actually carries the message of peace but let it be clear that our desire for peace should not in any way misconstrued as a sign of weakness but an expression of responsibility .

The prime minister, on the occasion, commended the role of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed for initiating the nuclear program, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for conducting nuclear tests, the military leadership, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and other scientists and engineers who worked painstakingly in making Pakistan a nuclear power.

