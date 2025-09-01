Open Menu

Prime Minister (PM) Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Pays Tribute To Syed Ali Gilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:52 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 1st Sep, 2025) Prime Minister (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, has paid tribute to Syed Ali Shah Gilani, a prominent Kashmiri leader, on the occasion of his memorial.

According to PM office, the PM visited the Syed Ali Gilani Corner at the Islamabad Monument, where he viewed personal belongings of the late leader, including his prayer mat and Holy Quran.

The PM stated that Kashmiris will never allow the sacrifices of Syed Ali Gilani to go in vain and that his legacy will continue to inspire the freedom movement. He recalled Gilani's historic slogan, "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours," which has become a rallying cry for Kashmiris.

He strongly condemned India's conduct and fascism, particularly the treatment of Gilani during his house detention and after his death.

He warned the Modi government to end its brutalities in occupied Kashmir, stressing that otherwise, no power can stop Kashmiris from advancing their freedom struggle.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with Kashmiris, lauding the country's military leadership, particularly Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their clear stance on Kashmir.

He emphasized that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for freedom until its logical conclusion.

The PM appreciated the initiative to establish the Syed Ali Gilani Corner, saying it will help preserve the memory of the martyred leader.

He congratulated the organizers for turning this idea into reality, emphasizing that nations that forget their heroes endanger their very existence.

APP/ahr/378

