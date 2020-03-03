Pro-Kashmir slogans appear in Karnataka

Another incident of "Free Kashmir" graffiti has took place in Karnataka with pro-Kashmir slogans seen on the streets in Shivajinagar area of Bengaluru, the capital of Indian state of Karnatka, police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Another incident of "Free Kashmir" graffiti has took place in Karnataka with pro-Kashmir slogans seen on the streets in Shivajinagar area of Bengaluru, the capital of Indian state of Karnatka, police.

The graffiti was erased by painting over it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said a case has been registered in this regard and investigation was on and the culprits would soon be nabbed, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The case has been registered under the 'Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.'"The graffiti came to our notice this morning, so we suspect it to be a recent activity. We are collecting information on CCTV cameras , if any," he added.

Last month, graffiti had appeared overnight on the shutters of some shops and walls on Church Street in Karnatka against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and controversial citizenship laws.