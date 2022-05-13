UrduPoint.com

Prof Butt Calls For Sustained, Time-bound Pak-India Talks To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 12:43 AM

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dispute

Senior APHC leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through sustained and time-bound dialogue process between Pakistan and India to ensure peace and prosperity in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through sustained and time-bound dialogue process between Pakistan and India to ensure peace and prosperity in South Asia.

Professor Butt talking to an Indian civil society delegation led by O.P Shah that called on him at his office in Srinagar urged the Indian media fraternity and civil society to put pressure on the Indian government to resolve all disputes with Pakistan particularly the Jammu and Kashmir conflict through talks, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the dream for peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive unless the grave issue of Jammu and Kashmir is resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In view of changing global geo-politics, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, said, both Pakistan and India need to come close and forge friendly relations, and for this to happen, they will have to address the Kashmir dispute, once and for all.

