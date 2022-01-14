Prof Butt stresses on Kashmir solution through meaningful dialogue

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has stressed for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has stressed for meaningful and result-oriented dialogue to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Professor Abdul Ghani Butt was addressing a mourning gathering in Sopore, where he had gone to condole the sad demise of Dr Mohammad Rashid, the nephew of APHC-AJK chapter leader, Zahid Safi.

He said that in the present changing volatile situation, peace should be given a chance to prevail in the region but it could never be achieved in the presence of disputes.

The APHC leader maintained that the Indian leadership should start a dialogue process with Pakistan as soon as possible and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Professor Butt also talked to APHC-AJK chapter leaders, Ghulam Mohammad Safi and Zahid Safi via phone and condoled with them the demise of Dr Mohammad Rashid.