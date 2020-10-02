UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Ghani Butt For Early Resolving Of Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Prof Ghani Butt for early resolving of Kashmir dispute

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has expressed the hope that the Kashmir dispute will be resolved soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has expressed the hope that the Kashmir dispute will be resolved soon.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Prof Abdul Ghani Butt, speaking to people at two separate places in Baramulla town, exhorted them to capture the undercurrent of change sweeping all across and see a fundamentally different global order shaping � an order where all outstanding disputes including Kashmir will be resolved through talks.

"Just wait and see things will happen to the flutter of all hearts," he added, and urged them not to read situation negatively.

Professor Butt also paid glowing tributes to Professor Mashal Sultanpuri, who passed away recently. He said that the deceased had highlighted the Kashmir dispute during his college age.

Related Topics

India Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

HESCO teams cut off 150 connections on default

1 minute ago

Kilmarnock squad told to self-isolate after positi ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly body directs law ministry to fin ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices increases Rs300 02 Oct 2020

1 minute ago

EU Publishes Belarus Sanctions List Including Inte ..

1 minute ago

Indian Navy Says Naval Exercise With Bangladesh Sc ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.