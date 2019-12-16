The Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Monday that prolongs detention of walls could not deter Kashmiri struggle, the determination of the people and their voice for freedom cannot be suppressed in illegal detention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Monday that prolongs detention of walls could not deter Kashmiri struggle, the determination of the people and their voice for freedom cannot be suppressed in illegal detention.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said the forum chairman expressed serious concern over the incident of fire at Maharaj Ganj in Srinagar, in which over one dozen shops, houses and a mosque were gutted. He said the purpose of setting trade centers on fire is part of a bigger conspiracy to create fear amongst masses and ruin the economy of the Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is detained at his residence in Srinagar, demanded immediate release of all political detainees. Meanwhile, military siege and other restrictions imposed by India continue to remain in force on the 134th consecutive day, causing severe hardship in the Kashmir valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region.

He expressed worries about students, journalists, doctors, businessmen and other professionals are particularly facing severe problems due to the continued suspension of the internet, prepaid mobile phone and text messaging.

The relatives of thousands of illegally detained Kashmiri's have complained that they are unaware about the status of their dear ones languishing in different Indian jails since 5th of August, he added.

In other hand Hurriyat leader Muhammad Shafi Reshi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities had been subjecting thousands of Kashmiri's including children, youth, women and the elderly to the torture in jails.

While senior vice President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement expressed serious concern over the continued detention of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other liberation leaders.

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement and J&K Students and Youth Forum leaders Imtiaz Wani and Manzoor Ahmed Butt also in their statements said that India was destined to fail in suppressing the Kashmiri's freedom movement despite the use of all nefarious tactics.