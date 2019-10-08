UrduPoint.com
Proper Planning Needed To Respond To Natural Calamities: AJK President:

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:17 AM

Proper planning needed to respond to natural calamities: AJK President:

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was determined to take every possible measure within its resources to effectively respond to any natural calamities

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was determined to take every possible measure within its resources to effectively respond to any natural calamities.

Sardar Masood, in his message on the eve of 14th anniversary of October 2005 disastrous earthquake, said the catastrophe that had hit Muzaffarabad, Bagh and Poonch districts of the AJK, besides parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, claimed thousands of lives of children, youth, women and old aged people, had pulled down public and private property on a large scale is still fresh in our minds.

He said those, who had experienced the natural calamity, would perhaps never forget it. "Those who departed us are still alive in our hearts, and we pray to the Almighty to rest them in eternal peace," he added.

The AJK president said compensation or reward of the loss of human lives was not possible, but the government had successfully tried to meet the challenge of rehabilitation of quake-affected people and reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure.

"Although several projects in education, health and communication sectors are still under completion or could not be started but by the grace of Allah, more than 90 percent of infrastructure has been reconstructed in a better way, and this is a matter of great satisfaction for the government and the people of Azad Kashmir," he added.

The AJK president thanked the international community, particularly the brotherly Muslim countries of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, European countries and China for generously contributing to relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations, and helping in successfully meeting this gigantic challenge.

"Side by side with the international community, the Pakistani armed forces had made unprecedented contribution to the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work in affected areas," he added.

Sardar Masood said that the earthquakes of October 8, 2005 and September 24, 2019 had taught a lesson that almost all parts of Azad Kashmir were on the fault line, and "we need to evolve short term and long term disaster management strategies".

