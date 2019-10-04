UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protest Against Indian Lockdown In Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:48 PM

Protest against Indian lockdown in occupied Kashmir

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday staged a protest against Indian lockdown in occupied Kashmir for the last two months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday staged a protest against Indian lockdown in occupied Kashmir for the last two months.

YFK Chief Organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the protest, which started from Aiwan-i-Iqbal and culminated at Lahore Press Club.

A large number of workers of political, social, religious and trader organisations and students participated in it.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'. They raised slogans against Indian government, atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

Speakers strongly condemned curfew and lockdown in the occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Protest From Government

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

21 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

27 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

40 minutes ago

Fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round begins on Saturda ..

52 minutes ago

Pak Development Squad beat Oman 4-0

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.