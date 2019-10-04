The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday staged a protest against Indian lockdown in occupied Kashmir for the last two months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday staged a protest against Indian lockdown in occupied Kashmir for the last two months.

YFK Chief Organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the protest, which started from Aiwan-i-Iqbal and culminated at Lahore Press Club.

A large number of workers of political, social, religious and trader organisations and students participated in it.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan'. They raised slogans against Indian government, atrocities being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

Speakers strongly condemned curfew and lockdown in the occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.