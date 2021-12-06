UrduPoint.com

Protest Against Installation Of 'smart Electric Meters' In Shopian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:15 PM

Protest against installation of 'smart electric meters' in Shopian

Locals especially women staged a protest and blocked the road against installation of 'Smart Meters' in Shopian town, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Locals especially women staged a protest and blocked the road against installation of 'Smart Meters' in Shopian town, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting women created a human chain and blocked the traffic to attract the attention of the authorities against the anti-people act, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Our power projects have been taken away from us and now we are being forced to pay hefty sums of money for using our own electricity," one of the agitated protesters said.

The protesters said that for the installation of smart meters they are being charged huge money and if these smart meters will be installed, they will go bankrupt and will suffer badly.

"We have already suffered a lot in wake of prevailing situation. It has become difficult to earn a living these days and now they want to put extra burden on us by installing these smart meters," the protesters told media men.

The protesters demanded that the installation of the smart meters be immediately stopped in the district.

Related Topics

India Protest Electricity Road Traffic Jammu Money Women Media From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Embassy opens in Moroni, Comoros

UAE’s Embassy opens in Moroni, Comoros

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden to Hold Conversation Via Secure Line ..

Putin, Biden to Hold Conversation Via Secure Line - Kremlin

11 minutes ago
 Russia, India Agree on Concrete Plans in Energy Sp ..

Russia, India Agree on Concrete Plans in Energy Sphere - Lavrov

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Implementa ..

Putin, Biden to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Implementation of Geneva Summit Results ..

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Credentials of Egyp ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Credentials of Egypt’s Permanent Representative

18 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.