Protest against installation of 'smart electric meters' in Shopian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Locals especially women staged a protest and blocked the road against installation of 'Smart Meters' in Shopian town, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Locals especially women staged a protest and blocked the road against installation of 'Smart Meters' in Shopian town, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesting women created a human chain and blocked the traffic to attract the attention of the authorities against the anti-people act, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Our power projects have been taken away from us and now we are being forced to pay hefty sums of money for using our own electricity," one of the agitated protesters said.

The protesters said that for the installation of smart meters they are being charged huge money and if these smart meters will be installed, they will go bankrupt and will suffer badly.

"We have already suffered a lot in wake of prevailing situation. It has become difficult to earn a living these days and now they want to put extra burden on us by installing these smart meters," the protesters told media men.

The protesters demanded that the installation of the smart meters be immediately stopped in the district.