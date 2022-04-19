Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed the masses to join resistance movement against Indian illegal military occupation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed the masses to join resistance movement against Indian illegal military occupation.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that protests will be held in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in occupied state.

He termed the forthcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 as a heinous conspiracy to impose imperialist agenda against the Kashmiri people.

He said that Narendra Modi usurped the basic rights of Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019, adding that he is once again visiting the state to show normalcy.

Ghazali maintained that Modi is openly engaged in conspiracies against the Muslims' systematic genocide in India particularly in occupied Kashmir.

"The ruthless rulers of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval, have snatched the rights of 15 million people of the globally recognized disputed state", he said.

While talking about Modi's upcoming visit to occupied state, he said that the Kashmiri people have no interest in the visits of Indian rulers including Modi as Jammu and Kashmir has never been part of India.

Uzair said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still demanding free, fair and impartial referendum in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Ghazali appealed the incumbent Azad Kashmir government and people to protest on the occasion of Narendra Modi's controversial visit to the state and make it clear to the world that we reject India's military rule.

He said that statewide resistance movement against Indian military occupation has become inevitable.