UrduPoint.com

Protest Announces On Modi's Visit To IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Protest announces on Modi's visit to IIOJK

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed the masses to join resistance movement against Indian illegal military occupation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali appealed the masses to join resistance movement against Indian illegal military occupation.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that protests will be held in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in occupied state.

He termed the forthcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 as a heinous conspiracy to impose imperialist agenda against the Kashmiri people.

He said that Narendra Modi usurped the basic rights of Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019, adding that he is once again visiting the state to show normalcy.

Ghazali maintained that Modi is openly engaged in conspiracies against the Muslims' systematic genocide in India particularly in occupied Kashmir.

"The ruthless rulers of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval, have snatched the rights of 15 million people of the globally recognized disputed state", he said.

While talking about Modi's upcoming visit to occupied state, he said that the Kashmiri people have no interest in the visits of Indian rulers including Modi as Jammu and Kashmir has never been part of India.

Uzair said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still demanding free, fair and impartial referendum in accordance with the UN resolutions.

Ghazali appealed the incumbent Azad Kashmir government and people to protest on the occasion of Narendra Modi's controversial visit to the state and make it clear to the world that we reject India's military rule.

He said that statewide resistance movement against Indian military occupation has become inevitable.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir April August 2019 Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

Spanish Prime Minister to Meet With Zelenskyy in K ..

Spanish Prime Minister to Meet With Zelenskyy in Kiev Soon, Reopen Embassy - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
 MNA Chitrali voices for Dr Aafia's early release

MNA Chitrali voices for Dr Aafia's early release

7 minutes ago
 Russia seeks to 'liberate' east Ukraine: defence m ..

Russia seeks to 'liberate' east Ukraine: defence minister

7 minutes ago
 Two persons killed in N.Waziristan

Two persons killed in N.Waziristan

14 minutes ago
 Jhagra reject rumors of rolling back health card p ..

Jhagra reject rumors of rolling back health card programme

14 minutes ago
 EU Waiting for Second Part of Membership Questionn ..

EU Waiting for Second Part of Membership Questionnaire From Ukraine - Spokespers ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.