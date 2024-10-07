Protest held in Mirpurkhas for Palestine Solidarity Day

Jamaat-e-Islami organized a protest rally on Monday at Market Chowk to mark International Palestine Solidarity Day, led by District Amir Hafiz Salman Khalid

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami organized a protest rally on Monday at Market Chowk to mark International Palestine Solidarity Day, led by District Amir Hafiz Salman Khalid.

According to a press release issued here, local leaders from PML-N and Markazi Muslim League including Haji Noor Elahi Mughal, Zahid Qaimkhani, Shoaib Sindhi, Asim Sheikh and Zafar Iqbal Mujahid joined the demonstration.

Participants including many women and children carried placards and banners, chanting slogans against Israeli actions.

Speakers at the rally emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression, calling for unity among Muslim nations.

They condemned the inaction of Muslim rulers, stating that Israel continues its attacks due to their cowardice and luxury.

The protest saw hundreds participate despite the heat with chants expressing solidarity with Palestine and a commitment to continued resistance until Israel is dismantled and Al-Aqsa is liberated.

Speakers highlighted the support from Pakistan, noting that thousands of tons of aid including medicines and food have been sent to Palestine through the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

They warned that Israeli aggression could extend beyond Palestine, threatening Lebanon, Iran and even sacred sites in Makkah and Madinah.

The rally concluded with a call for Pakistan to take a leading role in opposing Israeli actions through force, asserting that the Palestinian people are the greatest obstacle to Israel's ambitions.

