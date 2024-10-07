Protest Held In Mirpurkhas For Palestine Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Jamaat-e-Islami organized a protest rally on Monday at Market Chowk to mark International Palestine Solidarity Day, led by District Amir Hafiz Salman Khalid
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami organized a protest rally on Monday at Market Chowk to mark International Palestine Solidarity Day, led by District Amir Hafiz Salman Khalid.
According to a press release issued here, local leaders from PML-N and Markazi Muslim League including Haji Noor Elahi Mughal, Zahid Qaimkhani, Shoaib Sindhi, Asim Sheikh and Zafar Iqbal Mujahid joined the demonstration.
Participants including many women and children carried placards and banners, chanting slogans against Israeli actions.
Speakers at the rally emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression, calling for unity among Muslim nations.
They condemned the inaction of Muslim rulers, stating that Israel continues its attacks due to their cowardice and luxury.
The protest saw hundreds participate despite the heat with chants expressing solidarity with Palestine and a commitment to continued resistance until Israel is dismantled and Al-Aqsa is liberated.
Speakers highlighted the support from Pakistan, noting that thousands of tons of aid including medicines and food have been sent to Palestine through the Al-Khidmat Foundation.
They warned that Israeli aggression could extend beyond Palestine, threatening Lebanon, Iran and even sacred sites in Makkah and Madinah.
The rally concluded with a call for Pakistan to take a leading role in opposing Israeli actions through force, asserting that the Palestinian people are the greatest obstacle to Israel's ambitions.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..
Commissioner approves three development schemes
DC holds introductory meeting
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK government plans to unveil tourism promotion policy soon3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq calls for media's more vibrant role to expo ..4 days ago
-
AJK commemorates the 19th anniversary of the deadly October 8, 2005 earthquake4 days ago
-
AJK President still remembers bleak memory of earthquake4 days ago
-
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in IIOJ&K25 days ago
-
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM28 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot, humid weather forecast for city28 days ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign starts in Mirpur28 days ago
-
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas30 days ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal30 days ago
-
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM1 month ago
-
AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan1 month ago