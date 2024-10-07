Open Menu

Protest Held In Mirpurkhas For Palestine Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Protest held in Mirpurkhas for Palestine Solidarity Day

Jamaat-e-Islami organized a protest rally on Monday at Market Chowk to mark International Palestine Solidarity Day, led by District Amir Hafiz Salman Khalid

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Jamaat-e-Islami organized a protest rally on Monday at Market Chowk to mark International Palestine Solidarity Day, led by District Amir Hafiz Salman Khalid.

According to a press release issued here, local leaders from PML-N and Markazi Muslim League including Haji Noor Elahi Mughal, Zahid Qaimkhani, Shoaib Sindhi, Asim Sheikh and Zafar Iqbal Mujahid joined the demonstration.

Participants including many women and children carried placards and banners, chanting slogans against Israeli actions.

Speakers at the rally emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression, calling for unity among Muslim nations.

They condemned the inaction of Muslim rulers, stating that Israel continues its attacks due to their cowardice and luxury.

The protest saw hundreds participate despite the heat with chants expressing solidarity with Palestine and a commitment to continued resistance until Israel is dismantled and Al-Aqsa is liberated.

Speakers highlighted the support from Pakistan, noting that thousands of tons of aid including medicines and food have been sent to Palestine through the Al-Khidmat Foundation.

They warned that Israeli aggression could extend beyond Palestine, threatening Lebanon, Iran and even sacred sites in Makkah and Madinah.

The rally concluded with a call for Pakistan to take a leading role in opposing Israeli actions through force, asserting that the Palestinian people are the greatest obstacle to Israel's ambitions.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Israel Palestine Iran Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Makkah Lebanon Women Market Muslim From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

6 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

6 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

6 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

6 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

6 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

14 minutes ago
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

14 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

14 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

14 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

27 minutes ago
 DC holds introductory meeting

DC holds introductory meeting

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir