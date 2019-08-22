UrduPoint.com
Protest In Brussels Against Indian Brutalities, Occupation Of Disputed Territory

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) organized a sit-in in Brussels, the European headquarters, on Wednesday (21 August) against the Indian brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir and occupation of large part of this disputed territory.

The protest sit-in, held at Place Schuman in front of EU External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels, was attended by a huge gathering including the Europe-based Kashimris, Pakistanis and their sympathizers, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The participants of the sit-in, carrying placards, raised slogans in favour of peace in Kashmir and against Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

It is important to mention that KC-EU has boosted its awareness campaign against the Indian illegal actions in Kashmir including revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir and continued Indian atrocities in the territory.

Since, India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir by removing articles 370 and 35A and imposed a constant curfew in the territory earlier this month, the KC-EU has arranged peaceful protest camps, demonstrations and other gatherings like sit-in in the different places of Brussels. The Kashmir Council EU also started to write letters to the EU officials and contacted the international bodies and human rights organizations asking them to take serious notice of severe situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

KC-EU is also in the contact through email with the politically and socially active figures of the world in the context.

The Chairman of Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, who is determined to continue protest against the genocide of oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, said, India has sent a large number of extremists of the fanatic Indian organizations to commit brutal acts against the people of the occupied territory.

The Kashmir Council EU will also participate in a protest demonstration, tomorrow, in Paris, capital of France, and in a rally on August 24 in Germany.

Ali Raza Syed said, life of people of Kashmir valley has been paralyzed as they are facing hardships due to crimes against the humanity committed by the Indian forces in this occupied territory.

He urged the international community to send their fact-finding missions and stop the human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir. He called upon the major powers of the world to put pressure on India to give right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

