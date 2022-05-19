Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a protest sit-in followed by a rally in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, for release of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a protest sit-in followed by a rally in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, for release of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The sit-in was held in front of the Press Club in Muzaffarabad in which a large number of people including women and children participated, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Anti-India protesters were holding placards and banners demanding the release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri political detainees. The protesters waved black flags and chanted slogans for freedom of Kashmir, release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri detainees.

The speakers on the occasion said they reject all illegal actions and decisions of the biased courts of India against Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners. They said despite facing the worst Indian suppression, the people of IIOJK haven't surrendered their demand for right to self-determination.

The speakers added that the Indian government's judicial terrorism against Kashmiri prisoners, including Yasin Malik, is the worst display of Indian state terrorism, calling upon the Pakistan government to take serious, concrete and strong steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They also paid tribute to the people of IIOJK for their resistance movement, saying that the courage and bravery with which they are resisting against Indian atrocities are exemplary.

The Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin addressed the rally via telephone while opposition leader in the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Muhammad Azam Ghazi, Abdul Shakoor Azad, Shaukat Javed Mir, Usman Ali Hashim, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Sardar Javed, Shafiq Inqalabi, Qari Shahbaz, Siddique Dawood, Nishad Butt, Tanzeer Iqbal and many other religious and political leaders addressed on the occasion.