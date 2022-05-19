UrduPoint.com

Protest In Muzaffarabad For Yaseen Malik's Release Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 05:27 PM

Protest in Muzaffarabad for Yaseen Malik's release held

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a protest sit-in followed by a rally in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, for release of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organized a protest sit-in followed by a rally in Muzaffarabad on Thursday, for release of illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The sit-in was held in front of the Press Club in Muzaffarabad in which a large number of people including women and children participated, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Anti-India protesters were holding placards and banners demanding the release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri political detainees. The protesters waved black flags and chanted slogans for freedom of Kashmir, release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri detainees.

The speakers on the occasion said they reject all illegal actions and decisions of the biased courts of India against Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners. They said despite facing the worst Indian suppression, the people of IIOJK haven't surrendered their demand for right to self-determination.

The speakers added that the Indian government's judicial terrorism against Kashmiri prisoners, including Yasin Malik, is the worst display of Indian state terrorism, calling upon the Pakistan government to take serious, concrete and strong steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

They also paid tribute to the people of IIOJK for their resistance movement, saying that the courage and bravery with which they are resisting against Indian atrocities are exemplary.

The Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin addressed the rally via telephone while opposition leader in the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Muhammad Azam Ghazi, Abdul Shakoor Azad, Shaukat Javed Mir, Usman Ali Hashim, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Sardar Javed, Shafiq Inqalabi, Qari Shahbaz, Siddique Dawood, Nishad Butt, Tanzeer Iqbal and many other religious and political leaders addressed on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Resolution Protest Jihad Jammu Muzaffarabad Ghazi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Media All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chandimal, Dickwella cling on as Sri Lanka draw Ba ..

Chandimal, Dickwella cling on as Sri Lanka draw Bangladesh Test

4 minutes ago
 Health experts for taking preventive measures to a ..

Health experts for taking preventive measures to avoid heat-illness

4 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold price lower Thurs ..

China's benchmark interbank gold price lower Thursday

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt restores 802 water filtration pla ..

Balochistan govt restores 802 water filtration plants

4 minutes ago
 NAB, Karachi's prosecution ensured 222 convictions ..

NAB, Karachi's prosecution ensured 222 convictions, recovers Rs 6,427 mln in las ..

20 minutes ago
 Kremlin Disagrees With Opinion That Import Replace ..

Kremlin Disagrees With Opinion That Import Replacement Plan Failed - Peskov

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.