MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Protest sit-in followed by a rally was organized here on Thursday under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the indictment of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in sedition and terror finance cases by an Indian court.

According to details, sit-in was held in front of the Press Club where a large number of women, children, elders and youth participated.

Anti-India protesters held placards and banners demanding the release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners from the international community.

Protesters waved black flags and chanted slogans for independence of Kashmir, release of Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners.

Speakers on the occasion said that they reject all actions and decisions of Indian biased courts against Yaseen Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners.

Speakers said that despite all the oppressions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the people haven't given up their demand for independence and right to self-determination.

The speakers stated that the Indian government's judicial terrorism against Kashmiri prisoners, including Yasin Malik was the worst example of state terrorism.

The speakers called on the Government of Pakistan to take serious, concrete and strong steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a party.

They said that Pakistan's all energies should be conditional on a just solution to the Kashmir issue by suspending trade and other issues with India.

The speakers paid tribute to the people's resistance movement, saying that the courage and bravery with which the people of Jammu and Kashmir resisted Indian atrocities were exemplary.

The speakers called on the government and the people of the base camp to play their role in the resistance movement.

Chairman United Jihad Council Syed Salahuddin addressed the rally via telephone while Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly AJK Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Muhammad Azam Ghazi, Abdul Shakur Azad, Shaukat Javed Mir, Usman Ali Hashim, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Razzaq Khan, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Sardar Javed, Shafiq Inqalabi, Qari Shahbaz, Siddique Dawood, Nishad Butt, Tanzeer Iqbal and many other religious and political leaders addressed on the occasion.