Protest Rally Against Modi's Address To UNGA Held In AJK.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:37 PM

Protest rally against Modi's address to UNGA held in AJK.

Protest observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mode's speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Protest observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mode's speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Large number of people gathered in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir holding black flags and ribbons tied on their arms.

People lamented that the address of Muslims' killer in UNGA is an "insult" to this prestigious organisation.

(Murderer Murderer Modi Murderer) was the main slogan of protestors.

Speakers on the occasion said that Narendra Modi led RSS is engaged in grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

While talking to media, they were of the view that RSS is killing elders, children and women in IOJK, "Modi is trying to hide his notorious acts by addressing UNGA while people in IOJK are suffering Indian atrocities" they added.

Speakers maintained that UNGA should not allow (Narendra Modi) killers of Muslims to address as this is a disgrace for humanity and all peace loving nations around the globe.

Protestants stated that the whole life of Narendra Modi have a record of inhuman acts including killings of Muslims in Gujrat.

Modi has violated the religious rights of Muslims in India and the damage made to Babri Mosque by RSS is the testimony in this regard.

People in the protest condemned the Indian armed forces brutalities in IOJK and demanded UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir as people of Jammu and Kashmir are resisting against Indian armed forces for the implementation of UN resolutions.

People of Kashmir also supported the speech made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Imran Khan supported the stance of Plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir which is the legitimate right of people living in IOJK.

Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Mushtaq ul islam, Shaukat Javed Mir, Khalid Mehmood Zaidi, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat, Ajmal Khan, Shafiq Inqalabi are others were also present in the rally.

