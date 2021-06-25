UrduPoint.com
Protest Rally Exposes Real Agenda Of Modi's APC On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on Friday took out a protest rally against the so-called All Parties Conference (APC) convened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its real agenda was to divert world's focus from his misadventure on IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on Friday took out a protest rally against the so-called All Parties Conference (APC) convened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its real agenda was to divert world's focus from his misadventure on IIOJK.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the "Leave Kashmir" rally. Holding banners and placards inscribed with anti-India slogans, they chanted slogans against Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Duval. Addressing the rally, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said the so-called Kashmir conference in New Delhi was aimed at diverting the world's attention from the ongoing Kashmiri people's resistance movement against Indian occupation.

It was in fact an attempt by the Modi government to conceal its heinous war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Kashmiris were fully aware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Ajit Duval were the real culprits of aggression and oppression in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

"The Indian government snatched the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by force," he added.

� Ghazali said the Kashmiri people had never accepted any election administered by India, as their only demand was a free and fair referendum. They had already rejected the fake conference of Indian rulers as their demand was complete withdrawal of the Indian forces from the disputed state, he added.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim, Mushtaq ul islam, Dr Manzoor, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and others were also present on the occasion.

