Protest Rally Held Against 900 Days Military Siege Of IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 07:08 PM

A protest rally here on Thursday was staged under the aegis of 'Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir' on the completion of 900 days military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A protest rally here on Thursday was staged under the aegis of 'Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir' on the completion of 900 days military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) .

A large number of people participated in the protest while holding banners and called the United Nations to end the military siege, restore basic human rights and hold a referendum in the occupied valley.

The protesters were chanting slogans against Indian military occupation, siege, curfew and military crackdowns in IIOJK.

While addressing the protesters, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that people in IIOJK had been deprived of the basic human rights for the last 900 days.

He said, "On August 5, 2019, the tyrannical and ruthless government of India divided Jammu and Kashmir by force of 900,000 troops, Domiciles were issued to millions of Indian citizens to put pressure on the Muslim majority by turning it into a minority.

" He lamented that government of Narendra Modi had usurped the social, religious, political and basic human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The speakers on the occasion said that India ignored UN resolutions and made a vicious attempt to inculcate negative tendencies and measures against peace in the region.

They said that the world was well aware that Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed state whose people had totally rejected India's coercive rule, military terror and state repression.

The speakers called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to immediately end military siege and fulfill the promises of the right to self-determination according to its passed resolutions.

"The international community should take immediate action against India before long", the speakers added.

Shaukat Javed Mir, Syed Abdul Samad, Bilal Ahmed Farooqi, Usman Ali Hashim, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Raja Zakheer Khan, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Faisal Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.

